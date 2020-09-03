Virtu Financia-A Shares Up 35.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (VIRT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Virtu Financia-A (NASDAQ:VIRT) on February 4th, 2020 at $17.37. In approximately 1 month, Virtu Financia-A has returned 35.04% as of today's recent price of $23.45.

In the past 52 weeks, Virtu Financia-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.94 and a high of $25.76 and are now at $23.45, 57% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.2%.

Virtu Financial, Inc. is a technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the global financial markets. The Company posts two-sided quotes in equities, ETFs, commodities, currencies, options, futures, fixed income, and other securities on various exchanges, markets, and liquidity pools worldwide.

