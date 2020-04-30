Village Super -A Has Returned 23.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (VLGEA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Village Super -A (NASDAQ:VLGEA) on March 16th, 2020 at $19.38. In approximately 2 month, Village Super -A has returned 23.79% as of today's recent price of $23.99.

Village Super -A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.99 and a 52-week low of $16.48 and are now trading 46% above that low price at $23.99 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% lower and 0.32% higher over the past week, respectively.

Village Super Market Inc. owns and operates supermarkets. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides prepared food, natural and organic food, seafood products, bakery products, and pharmacy services. Village offers its products and services throughout New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland.

