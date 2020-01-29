Village Super -A Down 12.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (VLGEA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Village Super -A (NASDAQ:VLGEA) on December 4th, 2019 at $25.74. In approximately 2 months, Village Super -A has returned 12.92% as of today's recent price of $22.41.

Village Super -A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $32.20 and a 52-week low of $22.11 and are now trading 1% above that low price at $22.41 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Village Super Market Inc. owns and operates supermarkets. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides prepared food, natural and organic food, seafood products, bakery products, and pharmacy services. Village offers its products and services throughout New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Village Super -A.

Log in and add Village Super -A (VLGEA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.