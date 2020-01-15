Vicor Corp Shares Up 58.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (VICR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) on October 23rd, 2019 at $33.38. In approximately 3 months, Vicor Corp has returned 58.40% as of today's recent price of $52.88.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vicor Corp have traded between a low of $26.50 and a high of $53.85 and are now at $52.88, which is 100% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.

Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems. The Company's products are used in electronic products to convert power from a primary power source into the direct current required by electronic circuits. Vicor sells its products in North and South America, as well as internationally through independent distributors.

