Viasat Inc Shares Down 11.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (VSAT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) on June 25th, 2019 at $82.39. In approximately 6 months, Viasat Inc has returned 11.83% as of today's recent price of $72.64.

Over the past year, Viasat Inc has traded in a range of $55.93 to $94.67 and is now at $72.64, 30% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% lower and 0.26% higher over the past week, respectively.

ViaSat, Inc. provides advanced broadband digital satellite communications and other wireless networking and signal processing equipment and services. The Company's defense products include satellite communications products consisting of modems, terminals, and network control systems, advanced multifunction information distribution systems, and simulation test equipment.

