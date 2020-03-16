Viasat Inc Has Returned 51.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (VSAT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) on June 25th, 2019 at $82.39. In approximately 9 months, Viasat Inc has returned 51.27% as of today's recent price of $40.15.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Viasat Inc have traded between the current low of $37.69 and a high of $94.67 and are now at $40.15. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

ViaSat, Inc. provides advanced broadband digital satellite communications and other wireless networking and signal processing equipment and services. The Company's defense products include satellite communications products consisting of modems, terminals, and network control systems, advanced multifunction information distribution systems, and simulation test equipment.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Viasat Inc.

Log in and add Viasat Inc (VSAT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.