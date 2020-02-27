Viad Corp Has Returned 14.9% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (VVI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) on February 10th, 2020 at $62.99. In approximately 2 weeks, Viad Corp has returned 14.93% as of today's recent price of $53.58.

Over the past year, Viad Corp has traded in a range of $52.66 to $72.27 and is now at $53.58, 2% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Viad Corp is comprised of companies that provide products and services primarily within the convention and event marketing services industries, as well as travel and recreation services. The Company's services include planning, designing, and executing trade shows and special events, as well as designing exhibits, tourism services, and operating concessionaires. Viad operates worldwide.

