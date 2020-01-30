Viacom Inc-B Has Returned 1.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (VIAB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Viacom Inc-B (NASDAQ:VIAB) on November 19th, 2019 at $23.44. In approximately 2 months, Viacom Inc-B has returned 1.39% as of today's recent price of $23.76.

In the past 52 weeks, Viacom Inc-B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.93 and a high of $31.96 and are now at $23.76, 14% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Viacom Inc. produces media entertainment content. The Company creates and acquires programming for television, the Internet, mobile devices, video games, and other consumer electronics products. Viacom also produces, finances, and distributes motion pictures to movie theaters and on DVDs, television, digital and other platforms internationally.

