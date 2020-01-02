Vf Corp Has Returned 11.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (VFC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) on January 17th, 2020 at $94.11. In approximately 2 weeks, Vf Corp has returned 11.84% as of today's recent price of $82.97.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vf Corp have traded between a low of $76.77 and a high of $100.23 and are now at $83.21, which is 8% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

VF Corporation is an international apparel company. The Company owns a broad portfolio of brands in the jeanswear, outerwear, packs, footwear, sportswear, and occupational apparel categories. VF products are marketed to consumers shopping in specialty stores, upscale, traditional department stores, national chains, and mass merchants.

