Vertex Pharm Shares Up 15.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (VRTX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Vertex Pharm (NASDAQ:VRTX) on March 31st, 2020 at $232.11. In approximately 3 weeks, Vertex Pharm has returned 15.27% as of today's recent price of $267.56.

Vertex Pharm share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $277.22 and a 52-week low of $164.07 and are now trading 63% above that low price at $267.56 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.9%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products. The Company develops drugs for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, cancer, inflammatory bowel, autoimmune disease, and neurological disorders. Vertex Pharmaceuticals serves the healthcare sector internationally.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Vertex Pharm shares.

