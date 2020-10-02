Vertex Pharm Has Returned 35.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (VRTX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Vertex Pharm (NASDAQ:VRTX) on October 17th, 2019 at $178.54. In approximately 4 months, Vertex Pharm has returned 35.78% as of today's recent price of $242.43.

In the past 52 weeks, Vertex Pharm share prices have been bracketed by a low of $163.68 and a high of $244.65 and are now at $242.43, 48% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.90% higher and 0.93% higher over the past week, respectively.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products. The Company develops drugs for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, cancer, inflammatory bowel, autoimmune disease, and neurological disorders. Vertex Pharmaceuticals serves the healthcare sector internationally.

