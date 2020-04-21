Verizon Communic Up 6.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (VZ)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Verizon Communic (NYSE:VZ) on April 3rd, 2020 at $54.76. In approximately 2 weeks, Verizon Communic has returned 6.43% as of today's recent price of $58.28.

Over the past year, Verizon Communic has traded in a range of $48.84 to $62.22 and is now at $58.15, 19% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Verizon Communications Inc. is an integrated telecommunications company that provides wire line voice and data services, wireless services, Internet services, and published directory information. The Company also provides network services for the federal government including business phone lines, data services, telecommunications equipment, and payphones.

