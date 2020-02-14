Veritiv Corp Down 28.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (VRTV)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) on January 8th, 2020 at $18.01. In approximately 1 month, Veritiv Corp has returned 28.13% as of today's recent price of $12.94.

In the past 52 weeks, Veritiv Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $12.93 and a high of $36.70 and are now at $12.94. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Veritiv Corporation is a business-to-business distribution company serving customers throughout North America. The Company serves customers across a vast majority of industries, providing print, packaging, facility, and logistics solutions that help shape the success of its customers. Veritiv was formed from International Paper's xpedx division and Unisource Worldwide.

