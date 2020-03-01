Verisk Analyti Has Returned 4.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (VRSK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Verisk Analyti (NASDAQ:VRSK) on November 21st, 2019 at $144.49. In approximately 1 month, Verisk Analyti has returned 4.59% as of today's recent price of $151.12.

Over the past year, Verisk Analyti has traded in a range of $104.92 to $164.97 and is now at $150.84, 44% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. conducts risk assessment services and decision analytics. The Company offers data, statistical, and actuarial services, as well as standardized insurance policy programs, underwriting information, and rating-integrity tools. Verisk Analytics provides data and software information services to the property, casualty, and mortgage fields in the United States.

