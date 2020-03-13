Verint Systems Has Returned 29.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (VRNT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) on February 27th, 2020 at $54.13. In approximately 2 weeks, Verint Systems has returned 29.23% as of today's recent price of $38.31.

Over the past year, Verint Systemshas traded in a range of $38.33 to $63.94 and are now at $38.73. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.65% lower and 1.49% lower over the past week, respectively.

Verint Systems Inc. provides analytic solutions for communications, interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. The Company's software generates actionable intelligence through the collection, retention, and analysis of voice, fax, video, email, internet, and data transmission from various types of communications networks.

