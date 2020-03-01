Verint Systems Up 17.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (VRNT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) on November 5th, 2019 at $47.16. In approximately 2 months, Verint Systems has returned 17.76% as of today's recent price of $55.53.

Verint Systems share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $63.94 and a 52-week low of $40.63 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $55.53 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 0.95% higher over the past week, respectively.

Verint Systems Inc. provides analytic solutions for communications, interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. The Company's software generates actionable intelligence through the collection, retention, and analysis of voice, fax, video, email, internet, and data transmission from various types of communications networks.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Verint Systems shares.

Log in and add Verint Systems (VRNT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.