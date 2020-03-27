Vereit Inc Shares Down 41.2% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (VER)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) on February 28th, 2020 at $8.57. In approximately 4 weeks, Vereit Inc has returned 41.16% as of today's recent price of $5.04.

Vereit Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.18 and a 52-week low of $3.56 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $5.04 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

VEREIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, acquires, manages, leases, and finances a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office, and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Vereit Inc.

Log in and add Vereit Inc (VER) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.