Vereit Inc Has Returned 17.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (VER)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) on December 7th, 2018 at $7.83. In approximately 13 months, Vereit Inc has returned 17.37% as of today's recent price of $9.19.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vereit Inc have traded between a low of $6.96 and a high of $10.13 and are now at $9.19, which is 32% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

VEREIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, acquires, manages, leases, and finances a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office, and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT serves customers in the United States.

