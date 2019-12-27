Ventas Inc Shares Down 14.9% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (VTR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) on October 25th, 2019 at $68.02. In approximately 2 months, Ventas Inc has returned 14.94% as of today's recent price of $57.86.

Over the past year, Ventas Inc has traded in a range of $54.59 to $75.40 and is now at $57.86, 6% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Ventas, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Trust owns seniors housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, and medical office buildings in the United States and Canada.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ventas Inc.

