Ventas Inc Down 51.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (VTR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) on February 27th, 2020 at $57.07. In approximately 2 weeks, Ventas Inc has returned 51.62% as of today's recent price of $27.61.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ventas Inc have traded between a low of $25.90 and a high of $75.40 and are now at $27.61, which is 7% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.83% lower and 2.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ventas, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Trust owns seniors housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, and medical office buildings in the United States and Canada.

