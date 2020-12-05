Veeco Instrument Up 30.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (VECO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Veeco Instrument (NASDAQ:VECO) on March 26th, 2020 at $10.59. In approximately 2 months, Veeco Instrument has returned 30.03% as of today's recent price of $13.77.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Veeco Instrument have traded between a low of $7.42 and a high of $19.21 and are now at $13.77, which is 86% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Veeco Instruments Inc. manufactures enabling solutions for customers in the HB-LED, solar, data storage, semiconductor, scientific research, and industrial markets. The Company has technology positions in three businesses, LED and solar process equipment, data storage process equipment, and metrology instruments.

