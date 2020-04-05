Vectrus Inc Has Returned 21.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (VEC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) on March 26th, 2020 at $39.86. In approximately 1 month, Vectrus Inc has returned 21.68% as of today's recent price of $48.50.

In the past 52 weeks, Vectrus Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $28.90 and a high of $59.24 and are now at $48.50, 68% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.67% higher and 1.47% lower over the past week, respectively.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics, and supply chain management services, as well as information technology and network communication services. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide.

