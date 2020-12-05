Vectrus Inc Has Returned 19.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (VEC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) on March 26th, 2020 at $39.86. In approximately 2 months, Vectrus Inc has returned 19.07% as of today's recent price of $47.46.

Over the past year, Vectrus Inc has traded in a range of $28.90 to $59.24 and is now at $48.49, 68% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics, and supply chain management services, as well as information technology and network communication services. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide.

