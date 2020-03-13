Vectren Corp Has Returned 15.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (VVC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) on February 26th, 2018 at $62.71. In approximately 25 months, Vectren Corp has returned 15.43% as of today's recent price of $72.38.

In the past 52 weeks, Vectren Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $72.35 and a high of $72.40 and are now at $72.38, 0% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Vectren Corporation distributes gas in Indiana and western Ohio and electricity in southern Indiana. The Company's subsidiaries provide energy-related products and services, including energy marketing, fiber-optic telecommunications, and utility related services. Vectren's services include materials management, debt collection, locating, trenching, and meter reading services.

