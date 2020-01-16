Varonis Systems Up 23.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (VRNS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) on October 29th, 2019 at $70.56. In approximately 3 months, Varonis Systems has returned 23.66% as of today's recent price of $87.25.

Varonis Systems share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $88.60 and a 52-week low of $49.50 and are now trading 76% above that low price at $87.25 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.56% higher and 1.05% higher over the past week, respectively.

Varonis Systems, Inc. designs and develops data security software solutions. The Company offers data management systems to organize, manage, and protect unstructured and semi-structured data such as documents, spreadsheets, presentations, media files, and other business data. Varonis Systems operates worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Varonis Systems shares.

Log in and add Varonis Systems (VRNS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.