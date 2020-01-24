Varonis Systems Up 20.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (VRNS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) on October 29th, 2019 at $70.56. In approximately 3 months, Varonis Systems has returned 20.52% as of today's recent price of $85.03.

In the past 52 weeks, Varonis Systems share prices have been bracketed by a low of $49.50 and a high of $88.60 and are now at $85.03, 72% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Varonis Systems, Inc. designs and develops data security software solutions. The Company offers data management systems to organize, manage, and protect unstructured and semi-structured data such as documents, spreadsheets, presentations, media files, and other business data. Varonis Systems operates worldwide.

