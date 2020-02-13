Varian Medical S Up 13.7% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (VAR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Varian Medical S (NYSE:VAR) on October 24th, 2019 at $130.00. In approximately 4 months, Varian Medical S has returned 13.74% as of today's recent price of $147.86.

In the past 52 weeks, Varian Medical S share prices have been bracketed by a low of $103.92 and a high of $149.85 and are now at $147.86, 42% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical equipment. The Company offers radiotherapy, radiosurgery, X-ray tube technology, digital image detectors, cargo screening, and non-destructive testing equipment. Varian Medical Systems serves the healthcare sector globally.

