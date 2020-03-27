Vanda Pharmaceut Has Returned 37.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (VNDA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vanda Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:VNDA) on January 14th, 2020 at $14.89. In approximately 2 months, Vanda Pharmaceut has returned 37.21% as of today's recent price of $9.35.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vanda Pharmaceut have traded between a low of $7.12 and a high of $18.98 and are now at $9.35, which is 31% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of clinical-stage, small molecule product candidates for central nervous system disorders.

