Vanda Pharmaceut Up 14.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (VNDA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Vanda Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:VNDA) on April 2nd, 2020 at $10.30. In approximately 3 weeks, Vanda Pharmaceut has returned 14.33% as of today's recent price of $11.77.

Vanda Pharmaceut share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.87 and a 52-week low of $7.12 and are now trading 65% above that low price at $11.77 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of clinical-stage, small molecule product candidates for central nervous system disorders.

