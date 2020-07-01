Valley Natl Banc (VLY)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Valley Natl Banc (NYSE:VLY) on May 3rd, 2019 at $10.57. In approximately 8 months, Valley Natl Banc has returned 5.92% as of today's recent price of $11.19.

Over the past year, Valley Natl Banc has traded in a range of $8.72 to $12.14 and is now at $11.20, 28% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Valley National Bancorp is the holding company for Valley National Bank and The Merchants Bank of New York. The Banks provide personal and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses through branches located in northern New Jersey, and Manhattan, New York. Valley's other subsidiaries include mortgage servicing and investment companies.

