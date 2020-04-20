Valero Energy Shares Up 18.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (VLO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) on March 26th, 2020 at $43.64. In approximately 4 weeks, Valero Energy has returned 18.03% as of today's recent price of $51.51.

Over the past year, Valero Energy has traded in a range of $31.00 to $101.99 and is now at $51.51, 66% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.08% lower and 5.62% lower over the past week, respectively.

Valero Energy Corporation is an independent petroleum refining and marketing company that owns and operates refineries in the United States, Canada, and Aruba. The Company produces conventional gasolines, distillates, jet fuel, asphalt, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined products, as well as offers diesel fuel, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuel, and oxygenates.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Valero Energy shares.

Log in and add Valero Energy (VLO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.