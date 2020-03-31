Vail Resorts Has Returned 34.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MTN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) on February 26th, 2020 at $225.79. In approximately 1 month, Vail Resorts has returned 34.16% as of today's recent price of $148.65.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vail Resorts have traded between a low of $125.00 and a high of $255.37 and are now at $148.65, which is 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Vail Resorts, Inc. operates resorts in Colorado. The Company's resorts include Vail Mountain, a ski mountain complex, and Beaver Creek Resort, a family oriented mountain resort. Vail Resorts also operates Breckenridge Mountain, a destination resort with apres-ski activities and Keystone Resort, a year-round family vacation destination.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Vail Resorts.

Log in and add Vail Resorts (MTN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.