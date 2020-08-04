Vail Resorts Has Returned 32.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (MTN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) on February 26th, 2020 at $225.79. In approximately 1 month, Vail Resorts has returned 32.41% as of today's recent price of $152.60.

Vail Resorts share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $255.37 and a 52-week low of $125.00 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $152.60 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

Vail Resorts, Inc. operates resorts in Colorado. The Company's resorts include Vail Mountain, a ski mountain complex, and Beaver Creek Resort, a family oriented mountain resort. Vail Resorts also operates Breckenridge Mountain, a destination resort with apres-ski activities and Keystone Resort, a year-round family vacation destination.

