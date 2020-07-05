Usana Health Sci Shares (USNA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Usana Health Sci (NYSE:USNA) on March 25th, 2020 at $55.53. In approximately 1 month, Usana Health Sci has returned 47.93% as of today's recent price of $82.14.

In the past 52 weeks, Usana Health Sci share prices have been bracketed by a low of $43.01 and a high of $90.94 and are now at $82.14, 91% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets nutritionals, personal care, and weight management products. The Company's products are sold directly to preferred customers and distributors throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Hong Kong.

