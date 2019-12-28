Usa Truck Inc Down 10.4% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (USAK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Usa Truck Inc (NASDAQ:USAK) on September 30th, 2019 at $8.20. In approximately 3 months, Usa Truck Inc has returned 10.37% as of today's recent price of $7.35.

Over the past year, Usa Truck Inc has traded in a range of $6.98 to $20.93 and is now at $7.35, 5% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.63% lower and 0.49% lower over the past week, respectively.

USA Truck, Inc. is a medium haul, common, and contract carrier specializing in truckload quantities of general commodities. The Company operates in the continental United States, as well as in parts of Canada and Mexico. USA Truck transports a variety of products including automotive parts and materials, tires, paper, glass, chemicals, retail store merchandise, and aluminum.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Usa Truck Inc.

Log in and add Usa Truck Inc (USAK) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.