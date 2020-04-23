USA Compression Partners LP Shares (USAC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) on January 24th, 2020 at $16.51. In approximately 3 months, USA Compression Partners LP has returned 48.92% as of today's recent price of $8.43.

USA Compression Partners LP share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.00 and a 52-week low of $3.52 and are now trading 139% above that low price at $8.43 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

