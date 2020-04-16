USA Compression Partners LP Shares (USAC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) on January 24th, 2020 at $16.51. In approximately 3 months, USA Compression Partners LP has returned 50.92% as of today's recent price of $8.10.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of USA Compression Partners LP have traded between a low of $3.52 and a high of $19.00 and are now at $8.10, which is 130% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.88% lower and 4.62% lower over the past week, respectively.

