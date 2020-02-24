Us Steel Corp Has Returned 24.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (X)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Us Steel Corp (NYSE:X) on December 20th, 2019 at $12.16. In approximately 2 months, Us Steel Corp has returned 24.71% as of today's recent price of $9.16.

Us Steel Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.74 and a 52-week low of $8.65 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $9.15 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

United States Steel Corporation operates as an integrated steel producer. The Company manufactures flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. United States Steel serves the automotive, appliance, container, industrial machinery, construction, and oil and gas industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Us Steel Corp.

