Us Steel Corp Has Returned 22.3% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (X)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Us Steel Corp (NYSE:X) on December 20th, 2019 at $12.16. In approximately 1 month, Us Steel Corp has returned 22.29% as of today's recent price of $9.45.

Over the past year, Us Steel Corphas traded in a range of $9.37 to $24.74 and are now at $9.45. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.14% lower and 1.65% lower over the past week, respectively.

United States Steel Corporation operates as an integrated steel producer. The Company manufactures flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. United States Steel serves the automotive, appliance, container, industrial machinery, construction, and oil and gas industries.

