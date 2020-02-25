Us Physical Ther Up 6.5% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (USPH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Us Physical Ther (NYSE:USPH) on January 16th, 2020 at $122.48. In approximately 1 month, Us Physical Ther has returned 6.52% as of today's recent price of $130.47.

Over the past year, Us Physical Ther has traded in a range of $102.92 to $148.48 and is now at $130.47, 27% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. develops, owns, and operates outpatient physical therapy clinics in partnership with physical therapists. The Company and its partners operate freestanding outpatient clinics throughout the United States.

