Us Ecology Inc Shares Down 42.6% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (ECOL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Us Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) on January 31st, 2020 at $53.93. In approximately 2 months, Us Ecology Inc has returned 42.62% as of today's recent price of $30.94.

Over the past year, Us Ecology Inc has traded in a range of $24.94 to $67.24 and is now at $30.94, 24% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.04% lower and 4.17% lower over the past week, respectively.

US Ecology, Inc. provides disposal, treatment, transportation, packaging, and remediation services for generators of hazardous, non-hazardous, and low-level radioactive waste. The Company's customers include the chemical, petroleum, steel, and pharmaceutical industries as well as universities and hospitals.

