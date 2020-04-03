Us Ecology Inc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ECOL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Us Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) on December 31st, 2019 at $57.74. In approximately 2 months, Us Ecology Inc has returned 22.69% as of today's recent price of $44.64.

Us Ecology Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $67.24 and a 52-week low of $40.94 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $44.64 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% lower and 1.49% lower over the past week, respectively.

US Ecology, Inc. provides disposal, treatment, transportation, packaging, and remediation services for generators of hazardous, non-hazardous, and low-level radioactive waste. The Company's customers include the chemical, petroleum, steel, and pharmaceutical industries as well as universities and hospitals.

