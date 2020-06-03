Us Concrete Inc Down 43.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (USCR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Us Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) on November 11th, 2019 at $44.69. In approximately 4 months, Us Concrete Inc has returned 43.61% as of today's recent price of $25.20.

Over the past year, Us Concrete Inchas traded in a range of $24.09 to $56.22 and are now at $25.20. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

US Concrete Inc. provides concrete and related products. The Company offers ready-mixed and precast concrete, concrete block, aggregates, and concrete building materials. US Concrete serves the construction industry throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Us Concrete Inc.

Log in and add Us Concrete Inc (USCR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.