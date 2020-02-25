Us Bancorp Has Returned 10.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (USB)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on January 3rd, 2020 at $58.30. In approximately 2 months, Us Bancorp has returned 10.17% as of today's recent price of $52.37.

In the past 52 weeks, Us Bancorp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $47.57 and a high of $61.11 and are now at $52.37, 10% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% higher and 0.61% lower over the past week, respectively.

U.S. Bancorp is a diversified financial services company that provides lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management services. The Company also provides credit card services, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage, and leasing. U.S Bancorp operates in the Midwest and Western United States.

