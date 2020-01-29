Urstadt Biddle-A Up 5.3% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (UBA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Urstadt Biddle-A (NYSE:UBA) on September 6th, 2019 at $22.33. In approximately 5 months, Urstadt Biddle-A has returned 5.31% as of today's recent price of $23.51.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Urstadt Biddle-A have traded between a low of $19.75 and a high of $24.84 and are now at $23.51, which is 19% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.20% higher and 0.07% lower over the past week, respectively.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, owns, redevelops, and manages retail shopping centers and real estate properties. Urstadt Biddle Properties serves customers in the States of New York and Connecticut.

