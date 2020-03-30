Urban Outfitter Down 39.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (URBN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Urban Outfitter (NASDAQ:URBN) on February 27th, 2020 at $24.23. In approximately 1 month, Urban Outfitter has returned 38.99% as of today's recent price of $14.78.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Urban Outfitter have traded between a low of $12.34 and a high of $34.24 and are now at $14.78, which is 20% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.8%.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. operates retail stores and direct response, including a catalog and Web sites. The Company's Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie retail concepts sell fashion apparel, accessories, and household and gift merchandise. Urban also designs and markets young women's casual wear which it provides to the Company's retail operations and sells to retailers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Urban Outfitter.

