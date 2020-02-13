Urban Edge P Has Returned 6.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (UE)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Urban Edge P (NYSE:UE) on December 11th, 2019 at $20.11. In approximately 2 months, Urban Edge P has returned 6.58% as of today's recent price of $18.78.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Urban Edge P have traded between a low of $15.96 and a high of $21.74 and are now at $18.78, which is 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, develops, owns, and operates strip shopping centers and malls located in high barrier-to-entry markets. Urban Edge Properties operates within the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Urban Edge P.

Log in and add Urban Edge P (UE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.