Uptrend Call Working As Zogenix Inc Stock Rises 16.3% (ZGNX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ:ZGNX) on November 14th, 2019 at $45.40. In approximately 2 months, Zogenix Inc has returned 16.31% as of today's recent price of $52.81.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Zogenix Inc have traded between a low of $35.25 and a high of $57.22 and are now at $52.80, which is 50% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

Zogenix, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company with proprietary product candidates in late-stage development for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain. The Company offers product candidates include a product that enables needle-free subcutaneous delivery of sumatriptan for the treatment of acute migraine.

