Uptrend Call Working As Zillow Group I-A Stock Rises 35.7% (ZG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Zillow Group I-A (NASDAQ:ZG) on October 24th, 2019 at $32.74. In approximately 2 months, Zillow Group I-A has returned 35.71% as of today's recent price of $44.43.

In the past 52 weeks, Zillow Group I-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.17 and a high of $47.36 and are now at $44.43, 43% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Zillow Group, Inc. provides e-commerce services. The Company provides information about homes, real estate listings, and mortgages through their website and mobile applications. Zillow serves homeowners, buyers, sellers, renters, and real estate professionals throughout the United States.

