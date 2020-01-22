Uptrend Call Working As Zebra Tech Corp Stock Rises 20.5% (ZBRA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Zebra Tech Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) on July 30th, 2019 at $212.73. In approximately 6 months, Zebra Tech Corp has returned 20.53% as of today's recent price of $256.41.

In the past 52 weeks, Zebra Tech Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $140.95 and a high of $260.30 and are now at $256.41, 82% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

Zebra Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures enterprise mobile computers, advanced data capture devices, such as laser, 2D and RFID scanners and readers, and specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification. The Company also produces WLAN products, real-time location systems, related supplies, and application software.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Zebra Tech Corp shares.

Log in and add Zebra Tech Corp (ZBRA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.